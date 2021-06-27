Bonnie Mae Turner
Funeral services for Bonnie Mae Turner of Heflin, AL was 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Heflin Baptist Church with visitation from 2:00 PM -6:00 PM, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Dryden Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be: Trevor Richard, Shane Hammond, Dale Hammond, Bryant Turner, Andy Turner, Gary Cheatwood, Dennis Green, and Barry Williamson.
Bonnie Turner passed away alongside her husband, Darrell, on June 16, 2021. Bonnie was born in Beulah, ND, on March 24, 1960. She was a graduate from Beulah High School in 1978. She would go on to study at National College of Business in Rapid City, SD. She was on the college basketball team and graduated with an Associate Degree. Not long after, she met a wild southern man by the name of Darrell. She eventually would marry him and move to Heflin, AL. She would take a job at Fort McClellan but decided to become a home giver after a son, Bradley, came along. She eventually would go on to take a job at Cleburne County Elementary School as an assistant in the Special Education Classroom. Once she was done at the school, she focused all her attention to the Pilot Club of Heflin where she eventually would become President. She would go on to achieve even higher positions, and eventually became the Governor for the Alabama Pilot International Chapter. She was the current secretary on the Executive Board for Camp Ascaa, member of the Heflin Main Street Board, member of the Ladies of 798, and Co-Chair of the Cleburne County Democrats. She was a member at Heflin Baptist Church and loved the cooking committee, and like Darrell was highly active within the community and loved to do charitable events whenever the occasion arose. She was Darrell's rock and will also be severely missed by all that knew her. She left behind one son, Bradley; one sister, Helen; and five brothers, Alvin, Wayne, David, Glen, and William. Bonnie was 61 years young.
There will be two charities to choose from for in lieu of flowers: The United Craftsmen Children's Shoe Drive, Inc. www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE40DU5?fbclid=IwaR2aqo-12cNAx8k3-NJ8olEPZ5GyFDslRDBALjuv1onRr1xPDNuPbQPx31
or The Pilot Club of Heflin. Memory of Darrell and Bonnie Turner Tribute. Donation will have to be received by check, they need to be made out of "Pilot Club of Heflin and sent to: Sandra Kent, 17 Atkins St., Heflin, AL 36264. www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.