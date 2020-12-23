Brenda S. Haney
Brenda S. (Beatty) Haney, 72 passed away in Tulsa, OK, on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Springfield, MO and graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now known as Truman State University). She later went on to spend most of her working career as a computer programmer for both oil companies and an insurance company in Tulsa. And, she always had dogs and birds in her life! Her smile and giggle will always be fondly remembered.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband, Billy D. Haney; her parents, John and Kate Beatty; and her sister, Pam Beatty.
She is survived by sister, Debbie Beatty of Tulsa, OK and sister, Angie Freeman of Hot Springs, AR; as well as many cousins in Springfield, MO. She is also survived by her in-laws, the Haney family, who remained an active and supportive part of her life until the end.
No services will be held.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.