Brett Glenn Elliott
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Brett Glenn Elliott

Brett was born on April 4, 1964 at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "21 ¼" long and robust" to Glenn and Judy Elliott and older sister, Denise, and died on March 17, 2021 in the presence of his loving family at Hillcrest Heart Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a strong warrior who loved life. He grew up in Tulsa and attended Hoover Elementary and Salk Elementary; Byrd Junior High and Memorial High School graduating in 1982. He was on the State Championship Football team at Memorial High School in 1980. He received a Bachelor's degree from OSU in 1987 in Philosophy and a Master's degree from Purdue University in 1990 in Russian Literature and Language. Giving back had been a theme in his life. He had been in the Rotary Club since 2003; conducting oral histories of the Memorial Veterans since 2003 and had been on the Memorial High School Endowment Board since 2002/President since 2007. The most cherished moments in his life came from the birth of his son, Henry James Elliott; marrying April; raising Landon, his grandson; being in the fraternity, Beta Theta Pi; witnessing the USSR fall in 1991; starting his own company called Histories Unlimited to write oral histories; and of course, all things athletic, especially running. He cherished and found great JOY in pouring out his love of life into those around him and sharing his strong faith in Jesus. His inquisitive nature bled into everything he did. He had a childlike wonder of life. He loved sharing that wonder with everyone. He would say "Life is to be lived". He lived it well and understood what it meant to be rich and to run the race well. He leaves a wake of people who loved him deeply. His services will be held at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home on March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception immediately afterward with in person attendance at 100 people. Live streaming is going to be available. Please visit the Moore Funeral Home website.

Instead of flowers, Brett believed strongly in 2 charities due to a young woman he had known since her childhood named Erin Whepley, who not only survived childhood neuroblastoma cancer, but is now in her 3rd year of medical school and may decide to go into pediatric oncology. The charities are as follows: Band of Parents at www.bandofparents.org and The Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Fund at www.cncfhope.org. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
It is with a very heavy heart that I´m writing this to Judy & Denise, I am so very sorry to find that both Glen and Brett have passed away.i am so very sorry for for the both of you and Brett´s family, I am very sorry for not knowing about it when it happened so I could have attended the services for both of them, I have nothing but fond memories of growing up and spending much time with the Elliott family. Again please accept my condolences Judy & Denise Love Bud Brady
Bud Brady
February 28, 2022
I met Brett at a summer study program for Russian in Leningrad (at that time). We had some great times together, most of my pictures include Brett, and we were both in front of the stage during the Billy Joel concert in Leningrad that we somehow got tickets and went to together. We just recently reconnected on Facebook and spoke of meeting up sometime. Sincere condolences to Brett's family, he was such a wonderful person, I know his loss will be felt deeply. I am so sorry and completely shocked to hear of his passing.
Richard Lindsay
March 26, 2021
So sorry I posted Debbie instead of Denise
Connie Hansen
March 21, 2021
I shared an office with Brett´s dad Glenn. One morning Glenn said Brett and friends wanted to go to the Cotton Bowl and see The Rolling Stones. I said get me a ticket and I will take them and the next morning I had a ticket. They were so excited! My heart felt Sympathy to Judy and Debbie
Connie Hansen
March 21, 2021
Dear Judy, We are so sorry to hear of Brett's death. We know the pain of losing a son at such a young age from a heart attack, so we pray for you and the rest of the family as you grieve. May God fill your heart with happy memories each time you think of Brett, and may He provide the comfort and peace to support you and encourage you every hour of every day. With love, Jean & Ralph
Jean & Ralph Hord
March 20, 2021
