Brett Glenn Elliott
Brett was born on April 4, 1964 at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "21 ¼" long and robust" to Glenn and Judy Elliott and older sister, Denise, and died on March 17, 2021 in the presence of his loving family at Hillcrest Heart Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a strong warrior who loved life. He grew up in Tulsa and attended Hoover Elementary and Salk Elementary; Byrd Junior High and Memorial High School graduating in 1982. He was on the State Championship Football team at Memorial High School in 1980. He received a Bachelor's degree from OSU in 1987 in Philosophy and a Master's degree from Purdue University in 1990 in Russian Literature and Language. Giving back had been a theme in his life. He had been in the Rotary Club since 2003; conducting oral histories of the Memorial Veterans since 2003 and had been on the Memorial High School Endowment Board since 2002/President since 2007. The most cherished moments in his life came from the birth of his son, Henry James Elliott; marrying April; raising Landon, his grandson; being in the fraternity, Beta Theta Pi; witnessing the USSR fall in 1991; starting his own company called Histories Unlimited to write oral histories; and of course, all things athletic, especially running. He cherished and found great JOY in pouring out his love of life into those around him and sharing his strong faith in Jesus. His inquisitive nature bled into everything he did. He had a childlike wonder of life. He loved sharing that wonder with everyone. He would say "Life is to be lived". He lived it well and understood what it meant to be rich and to run the race well. He leaves a wake of people who loved him deeply. His services will be held at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home on March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception immediately afterward with in person attendance at 100 people. Live streaming is going to be available. Please visit the Moore Funeral Home website.
Instead of flowers, Brett believed strongly in 2 charities due to a young woman he had known since her childhood named Erin Whepley, who not only survived childhood neuroblastoma cancer, but is now in her 3rd year of medical school and may decide to go into pediatric oncology. The charities are as follows: Band of Parents at www.bandofparents.org
and The Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Fund at www.cncfhope.org
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.