Bruce Henry Mailey
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
UPCOMING SERVICE
Prayer Service
Mar, 24 2022
7:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
Bruce Henry Mailey

Bruce H. Mailey, 69, departed this life March 18, 2022 in the loving presence of his family. Bruce lived his life as servant to family and friends. He was forever and always the older adult that was secretly a kid inside. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie Mailey of 45 years, his daughter, Katie Mailey, and his brother James (Sharon) Mailey. Prayer service on Thursday at 7 pm, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home at Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 am. A full obituary can be found at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
