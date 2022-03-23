Bruce Henry Mailey
Bruce H. Mailey, 69, departed this life March 18, 2022 in the loving presence of his family. Bruce lived his life as servant to family and friends. He was forever and always the older adult that was secretly a kid inside. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie Mailey of 45 years, his daughter, Katie Mailey, and his brother James (Sharon) Mailey. Prayer service on Thursday at 7 pm, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home at Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 am. A full obituary can be found at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2022.