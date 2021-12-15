Buyrl Alexander Franks
Buyrl Alexander Franks, age 96, long time Tulsa resident, passed away peacefully December 10, 2021. A devoted husband to Anna Belle (Hales); father to daughters, Lea Anne Holmes, husband Tim and Janice Coates, husband Bill; grandfather to Dustin Sharp, Tony Holmes and Kelsey Kauffman.
Buyrl graduated from Granby High School, Missouri, 1943; volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy, 1943-1946. Awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during the Battle of Leyte Gulf.
Following an honorable discharge in 1946, Buyrl moved to Tulsa. A mistaken identity "slap on the butt" from the neighbor girl next door, he met the love of his life, Anna Belle Hales. They were married in 1947 and devoted to each other for 72 years.
Buyrl received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University and worked for numerous companies: North American Rockwell, Texas Instruments and Lowrance Electronics. He was part of the engineering team that designed the "Lunar Excursion Module" on the space flight to the moon 1969.
Retiring in 1988, he began a second career and passion – Woodcarving. One of his woodcarvings is the 14 Stations of the Cross at St. John's Episcopal Church, Tulsa.
Visitation is Wednesday, December 15, 1-2 pm with Services to follow 2 pm, Memorial Park Cemetery Chape, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 15, 2021.