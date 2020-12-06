Calvin Ellis



Announcing a change of address for Calvin Ellis: on November 30, 2020, he relocated to his eternal home with the Lord, a move he particularly had looked forward to in recent times while battling Alzheimer's Disease.



Calvin was born April 13, 1930 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where he lived most of his life. A 1948 graduate of Sapulpa High School, Calvin worked a variety of jobs before beginning his career as a welder for American Airlines. He eventually became crew chief, working at American for 29 years before retiring in 1992.



Calvin had a number of interests including riding his motorcycle, running, biking, and traveling. He and Hazel made numerous trips to Hawaii, their favorite vacation destination. Calvin started running at the age of 50, becoming an outstanding runner in his age bracket and running races all over the world, including the Boston Marathon twice.



However, next to his love for the Lord, Calvin's most important interest was his family. He and his wife, Hazel would have been married for 70 years on December 18. He was proud of his family and always wanted to be involved in the activities of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His family always had the full assurance of his utmost love, support and concern for them.



Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Letha Ellis and two brothers, Roy Ellis and Ivan Wayne Ellis; and granddaughter, Stephanie Ellis.



Calvin is survived by wife, Hazel and three sons and their wives, all of Sapulpa: Randy and Marcy, Wayne and Cyndy, Craig and Mindy; 17 grandchildren and spouses and 10 great-grandchildren as well as brothers, Marvin (Louise), Glenn (Sadie) and Dale (Sherry) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Traditions Funeral Home, 35 S. Main St., Kellyville, Oklahoma. Public viewing and visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, December 7, at Traditions. A private graveside service will be held the next day and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to Pathways, a ministry in Tulsa to special needs adults.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.