Calvin SutterfieldCalvin J Sutterfield passed away peacefully at his home in Tulsa on August 8, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born on September 25, 1927 in Tulsa, to parents, Urias and Fannie (Hatcher) Sutterfield. Calvin was born premature, but it never stopped his ambition and growth in life. Calvin's father died when Calvin was thirteen years old, which impacted him greatly. He began working at Safeway, mainly as a way to pay for flight lessons, which developed into a love Calvin had all his life, and blossomed into building model airplanes.During his senior year at high school, Calvin joined the Army, graduating mid-term to serve in the War. He was part of the special services (the 505th Military Police Battalion), and spent time in Salzburg, Austria, where he learned to mountain climb. He was also one of the police that escorted German prisoners by train to the trials after the war.After returning home, Calving attended TU, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in petroleum geology. He later joined and was active in the Tulsa Petroleum Club, while it was still thriving. While attending TU he met the love of his life, Shirley Loveless. They were married in 1951 and had almost 70 wonderful years together, and to their union, two children were born, Richard and Susan.Together Calvin and Shirley had many adventures together. They took up golf, or rather Calvin took up time at the driving range, which in turn led Shirley to take up the sport as well, since she was there anyway. Calvin's other hobbies included sailboat racing and any other competitive sport, but his favorite was building and flying model airplanes. It seemed like it took him forever to build just one model, maybe because he workspace was always the kitchen table! When completed, the whole family would go out to watch him fly the plane, and ultimately track them down, as they were all free-flight. He was involved with several model airplane groups, which were all free flight, including the Tulsa Glue Dobbers, Bald Eagles, Turf Flyers, and the Society of Antique Flyers.Calvin's degree in petroleum geology afforded him a career in the oil field. He started his career working for C.L. McMahon, while completing his degree requirements, followed by Sullivan and LaRue. After the company split Calvin worked with other companies, including Apache and Anson, before returning to Tulsa to do work independently. Still, wherever he worked, he tried to take his family along on as many company trips as possible.He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Richard C Sutterfield; two grandchildren, Emily Gibson Sheets and husband, Bobby, and Makayla Sarsona and husband, Bradley; one great-grandson, William Bradley Sarsona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Susan Kay Sutterfield Hansel.Calvin left an impression wherever he was, and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.