Carl Jobe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Home
222 S Cincinnati
Sperry, OK
Carl Jobe

Memorial services for Carl Ross Jobe, 83, of Stillwater, OK, were held Saturday, January 8, 2021, at Community of Christ Church in Sperry, OK. David Jobe and Charles Rowden officiated.

Carl was born February 12, 1938, in Sperry, OK, to Carl Clifford and Edna Evelyn (Cooper) Jobe. He passed away December 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City, OK.

Carl was a member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, 45th Infantry Division for 8 years. Carl retired from Tulsa Public Schools after 25 years as an electrician. After his retirement from TPS, Carl worked for Wal-Mart for 8 years. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scout Leader for 17 years. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. Carl enjoyed gunsmithing, gardening, bee keeping, wood working, and antiquing.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jobe; children, Christopher Jobe and wife, Shelly, and Cynthia Buttery and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Randy Keller and wife, Lisandra, Kelsey Peyton and wife, Lindsey, Heidi Holloway and husband, Chris, Jessica Lachet, Jeremy Buttery, Jennifer Hackman, Danyale Campbell and husband, Trey, Shawntale Hundley and husband, Michael, and Brandon Buttery; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip Jobe and wife, Peggy; sister, Karen Heck and husband, Rick; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Jobe.

Memorial donations in Carl's memory made be made to Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City, or the Oklahoma chapter of the American Heart Association.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.

johnsonsperry.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
