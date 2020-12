Tulsa. Henry, Carriole, 78. House Wife. DiedTuesday, December 1. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4-6 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10 AM, at Bellview Baptist Church, with a graveside to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. . Floral Haven Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.