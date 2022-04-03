Catherine Cecilia Markey
Catherine "Cathy" Cecilia Markey (née Anderson) passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at the age of 90.
Cathy was born on July 11, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Arden N. Anderson and Susan McNamee. She and her twin, Bill, and her older brother, Arden, moved to Pensacola, Florida when they were children. She attended Pensacola Catholic High School where she was involved in both cheerleading and theater. Upon graduation, she attended Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas, on a full academic scholarship, where she met her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard "Dick" Markey. At "The Mount," she was a cheerleader and involved in both choir and theater. She graduated with a degree in Education and went on to teach in Florida, France (Chaumont), Oklahoma, and Illinois. After many years of teaching elementary school, Cathy returned to school, where she received her Master's Degree in Special Education. Cathy channeled her love for children into teaching and tutoring children of all backgrounds and abilities.
When she retired from teaching, she spent her time playing duplicate and party bridge, baking for friends and family, and selflessly serving others by volunteering as a docent at the Philbrook Art Museum, volunteering at the gift shop at St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa, OK and Seton Hospital in Austin, TX, and volunteering at two Austin area Alzheimer's respite groups: New Adventures and House of Friends. The most important aspects of her life were her cherished family, friends, and her Catholic faith. Cathy never met a stranger, welcomed everyone with open arms into her home, had a soft spot in her heart for those less fortunate, and always saw the best in people.
Cathy is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; brothers, Arden and Bill; and parents, Susan and Arden.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Kim), Chris (Karri), Pat (Cynthia); daughter, Megan Mulva (Stephen); grandchildren, Melani Thompson (Ted), Michael, Cole, Marie Bennett (Edgar), Kaitlin, Matthew, Emily Mulva, Paul, Shannon, Connor, and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Elinor, Hadlee, and Henry Thompson, and Arya Bennett.
Cathy's children want to especially thank Susan (Anderson) Nitterauer and her family (Jim, Cole, and Connor) for their willingness to always be there to care for and to support her, and Chantelle Morris for being a dear friend in her final years.
A gathering of family and friends for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, followed by a rosary prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. Interstate 35, Pflugerville, Texas. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Cave Road, West Lake Hills, Texas 78746. She will be laid to rest at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in the Blessed Mother Columbarium, Pflugerville, Texas.
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.