Cathy West was a name held in my heart all starting 64 years ago for me in our School years. She was a little doll growing up. Our prayers are with her love ones at this time. The comforter will lift you and be with you every day during your grief. May Jesus put a forever smile on Cathey's face and in her heart. We will all think of Cathey and smile as that is the way she made us feel just to see her there, in Lindbergh, Bell, and Nathan Hale, schools. From her class mate. Rest well my friend. Love you, Sharon

Sharon Elder "Enix" January 2, 2021