Cathy Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Ryan, Cathy, 71, retired accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathy West was a name held in my heart all starting 64 years ago for me in our School years. She was a little doll growing up. Our prayers are with her love ones at this time. The comforter will lift you and be with you every day during your grief. May Jesus put a forever smile on Cathey's face and in her heart. We will all think of Cathey and smile as that is the way she made us feel just to see her there, in Lindbergh, Bell, and Nathan Hale, schools. From her class mate. Rest well my friend. Love you, Sharon
Sharon Elder "Enix"
January 2, 2021
We love you all.
Polly, Mike, and Adi
December 11, 2020
Polly Robinson
December 11, 2020
Debi Patterson
December 10, 2020
Susan Miner
December 8, 2020
