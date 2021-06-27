Menu
Celestine Chloe "Tot" French
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Drumright High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Celestine Chloe "Tot" French

Celestine Chloe "Tot" French went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20, 2021. She was born March 14, 1927, in Drumright, Oklahoma, to Rolland R. and Chloe Goodman. She graduated from Drumright High School in 1945. In high school, she played varsity basketball and worked for the World War Two Efforts. She married Donald D. French on February 28, 1947. They moved to Tulsa in 1947 to start Reynolds-French and Company. She enjoyed traveling with Don on business trips all over the world. She loved her family, her Colorado home, golf, and her many friends. She was a member of Southern Hills Baptist Church, Southern Hills Country Club, and Country Club of the Rockies.

She is survived by daughter, LaDon Chalmers (Kirk); son, Dr. Ron French (late wife, Lucinda); grandchildren, Emily Burns (Jason), Sandy Chalmers (Amanda), Melissa Harlow (Jason), Dr. Kyle French (Sara), and Colin French (Mandy); and 14 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clarehouse or the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 24, at 11:00 at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church
4102 E, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.