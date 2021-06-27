Celestine Chloe "Tot" French
Celestine Chloe "Tot" French went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20, 2021. She was born March 14, 1927, in Drumright, Oklahoma, to Rolland R. and Chloe Goodman. She graduated from Drumright High School in 1945. In high school, she played varsity basketball and worked for the World War Two Efforts. She married Donald D. French on February 28, 1947. They moved to Tulsa in 1947 to start Reynolds-French and Company. She enjoyed traveling with Don on business trips all over the world. She loved her family, her Colorado home, golf, and her many friends. She was a member of Southern Hills Baptist Church, Southern Hills Country Club, and Country Club of the Rockies.
She is survived by daughter, LaDon Chalmers (Kirk); son, Dr. Ron French (late wife, Lucinda); grandchildren, Emily Burns (Jason), Sandy Chalmers (Amanda), Melissa Harlow (Jason), Dr. Kyle French (Sara), and Colin French (Mandy); and 14 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clarehouse or the charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 24, at 11:00 at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.