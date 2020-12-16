Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlene Ernst
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Charlene Ernst

Charlene Ann Luckfield Ernst was called to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where she passed peacefully with family by her side. She was born on July 17, 1930 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Charles and Gertrude Luckfield. Charlene graduated from Will Rodgers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma A&M and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Charlene and Ted married on June 30, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Charlene was a member of Church of the Madalene, where she was active in Women's Club.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Ernst and her son, Thomas Andrew Ernst. She is survived by her sister, Linda Smith of Tulsa. Surviving children are Ame Pennington (Hal), Owasso, Oklahoma, John Ernst, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jim Ernst (Pam), Owasso, Oklahoma, Beth Harkins, (Carl), Springfield, Missouri, Mike Ernst (Tammi), Dallas, Texas, Rob Ernst, (Jolene), Dallas, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Ernst, Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at the Church of Saint Mary, at 10:00 am on Monday, December 21st, however friends who wish to view the Funeral Mass may do so online at: www.churchofsaintmary.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels or Catholic Charities of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Church of Saint Mary
OK
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Online at www.churchofsaintmary.com
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
This is a message for Linda. Your Mom and my Mom were dear friends in the 50's We moved to Portland OR in 1953. Would love to hear from you. My mom's name was Maxine Lorson. I remember going to Charlene's wedding Sorry for your loss.
Nancy Lorson Anderson
January 7, 2021
We are so terribly sorry for your loss! There are so many great memories of Charlene from our days at Madalene! She always had a smile in her face & so very sweet! Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you! May God give you comfort & peace during this time!
Donna & Kevin Papen
December 18, 2020
Jim, sorry to hear of your loss.
Brian Turner
December 16, 2020
MARGARET KOCHENOWER
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results