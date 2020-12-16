Charlene Ernst
Charlene Ann Luckfield Ernst was called to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where she passed peacefully with family by her side. She was born on July 17, 1930 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Charles and Gertrude Luckfield. Charlene graduated from Will Rodgers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma A&M and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Charlene and Ted married on June 30, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Charlene was a member of Church of the Madalene, where she was active in Women's Club.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Ernst and her son, Thomas Andrew Ernst. She is survived by her sister, Linda Smith of Tulsa. Surviving children are Ame Pennington (Hal), Owasso, Oklahoma, John Ernst, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jim Ernst (Pam), Owasso, Oklahoma, Beth Harkins, (Carl), Springfield, Missouri, Mike Ernst (Tammi), Dallas, Texas, Rob Ernst, (Jolene), Dallas, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Ernst, Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at the Church of Saint Mary, at 10:00 am on Monday, December 21st, however friends who wish to view the Funeral Mass may do so online at: www.churchofsaintmary.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels or Catholic Charities of Tulsa, Oklahoma. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.