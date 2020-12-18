Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa.
4 Entries
This is a message for Linda. Your Mom and my Mom were dear friends in the 50's We moved to Portland OR in 1953. Would love to hear from you. My mom's name was Maxine Lorson. I remember going to Charlene's wedding Sorry for your loss.
Nancy Lorson Anderson
January 7, 2021
We are so terribly sorry for your loss! There are so many great memories of Charlene from our days at Madalene! She always had a smile in her face & so very sweet! Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you! May God give you comfort & peace during this time!