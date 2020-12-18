Menu
Charlene Ernst
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Ernst, Charlene, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Church of Saint Mary
OK
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Online at www.churchofsaintmary.com
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is a message for Linda. Your Mom and my Mom were dear friends in the 50's We moved to Portland OR in 1953. Would love to hear from you. My mom's name was Maxine Lorson. I remember going to Charlene's wedding Sorry for your loss.
Nancy Lorson Anderson
January 7, 2021
We are so terribly sorry for your loss! There are so many great memories of Charlene from our days at Madalene! She always had a smile in her face & so very sweet! Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you! May God give you comfort & peace during this time!
Donna & Kevin Papen
December 18, 2020
Jim, sorry to hear of your loss.
Brian Turner
December 16, 2020
MARGARET KOCHENOWER
December 16, 2020
