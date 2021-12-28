Charles Farrow Cale, MDCharles Farrow Cale, MD, 84, of Fayetteville, AR, passed away on December 22, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1937, at Chickalah Community, Yell County, AR, to Glendon C. Cale and Aline Farrow Cale.He graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1956 and from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in 1963. After an Internship at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa and an Anesthesia residency in Little Rock, he began his medical practice with the Anesthesia Associates group at St. John's Hospital Tulsa in 1967. Charles moved to Fayetteville in 1978 and practiced Anesthesia at Washington Regional Medical Center and North Hills Surgery Center until 2014.After a brief retirement, Charles returned to practice at WRMC Wound Care for 3 years and spent the last 4 years of his 54 years of practice working with opioid addicted patients at Stockton Medical Group. He found working with these patients to be the most rewarding and fulfilling years of his medical practice.An avid golfer, Charles enjoyed playing regular rounds and tournaments at Fayetteville Country Club and enjoyed many golf trips to play famous courses such as Augusta National, Pebble Beach, Lochinvar, Pinehurst, Southern Hills and multiple trips to play St. Andrews, Carnoustie and other courses in Scotland and the U.K. Charles also enjoyed snow skiing and family vacations.He married his wife of 58 years, Sherlyn Kaye Cale in 1963 in England, AR. They were active travelers, wonderful parents and long-time members at University Baptist Church where he ushered and greeted parishioners at the door on Sunday mornings. Charles and Sherlyn both enjoyed volunteering at Second Mile Ministries.He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Glenda Ann Cale.He is survived by his wife, Sherlyn; sons, Randy Cale of Tulsa and Michael Cale and wife, Leigh Anne Yeargan Cale of Fayetteville; grandchildren, John Cale MD of Little Rock, AR, and Jennifer Cale of Nottingham, U.K.Visitation was held Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Beard's Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville. A private family burial will take place before a Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1:00PM at University Baptist Church in Fayetteville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Mile Ministries or to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).Condolences at