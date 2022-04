Charles Calhoun



Charles "Danny" Calhoun passed away on December 8, 2020 at 82 years old. He was a fighter and loved his family fiercely; he led a full life and was tired. There will be a service on December 19, 2020 in Matthews, NC, and a gathering in Tulsa, OK in 2021 to be shared with family and friends at a later date.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 11, 2020.