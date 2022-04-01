Charles Ross Champlin



Charles Ross Champlin died peacefully at age 91 on March 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jo Slama Champlin. Among his survivors are the following sons and their respective spouses: Frank Champlin of Tulsa, OK; Fred and Brenda Champlin of Tahlequah, OK; Greg and Janice Champlin of Eureka Springs, AR; Joe and Valerie Champlin of Owasso, OK; and Don and Kathy Champlin of Sugar Land, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Bryan Champlin, Carissa Franken-Champlin, Ben Champlin, Chris Champlin, Laura Champlin, Michael Champlin, Amber Champlin Massotto, Samantha Perry, Aubry Champlin, and 10 great-grandchildren.



Charles was born to Edna Belle Bird and J Ross Champlin on December 24, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO and spent his early years in rural Missouri south of Kansas City. The family eventually moved to the town of Butler, MO where he graduated from Butler High School in 1948. He attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO before enlisting with several of his buddies in the United States Air Force where he rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant. He served two terms of enlistment at Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, FL; Tinker AFB, Midwest City, OK; and Ladd Air Field, Fairbanks, AK. He met and married Mary Jo Slama, R.N. of Oklahoma City while stationed at Tinker. After his military service, he worked as an insurance investigator with Retail Credit Company (which later became Equifax) continuously until his retirement.



A devoted family man, Charles was always active in his local Baptist church and enjoyed Scouting, numerous activities with his boys, running, raising dogs (often of unknown pedigree), and visiting with family both near and far. His passion for working with children and knowledge of the natural world led him to become a volunteer naturalist at the Oxley Nature Center where he worked with school groups on weekday mornings in retirement.



His funeral service was held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow, OK where he is interred with Mary Jo at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Charles' family is extremely grateful to the many health care professionals who provided exemplary care during these challenging times. They encourage memorial donations be made to Clarehouse (7617 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133) or the charitable cause of your choice.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.