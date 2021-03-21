Menu
Charles Bryan "Chuck" Chenoweth II
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Charles "Chuck" Bryan Chenoweth II

Charles "Chuck" Bryan Chenoweth passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in his hometown of Tulsa, OK. Chuck was born in Smackover, Union County, AR and also lived in Littleton, CO before settling in Tulsa, OK. He is preceded in death by his father; Charles Bryan Chenoweth.

Chuck attended Memorial High School in Tulsa, OK. He also attended college at Oklahoma State University and graduated from Barnes Business College. As a longtime resident of Tulsa, Chuck was an avid sports fan of his favorite local sports teams: Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. His most joyful times were spending time with his parents, daughters, granddaughters, and brothers whom he loved very much. Chuck was also a very talented multi-instrument musician who enjoyed playing both the piano and guitar in his leisure time.

Chuck is survived by his mother, Marilyn Ann Gray Chenoweth; his three daughters, Chelsea Sinclair, Ashley Chenoweth, and Olivia Chenoweth; his two brothers, Corey Chenoweth and Timothy Chenoweth; as well as his granddaughters, Callie Sinclair and Paisley Chenoweth.

Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Monday, March 22, 2021, with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM, both at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Services to be held at Parkview Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home in Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Mar
23
Service
Parkview Baptist Church
OK
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
