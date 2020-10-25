Dr. Charles Douglas WoodFuneral services for Dr. Charles Douglas Wood have been scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow. Burial will be at a later date in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada.Dr. Charles Douglas Wood was born on Wednesday, July 21, 1937, in Port Elgin, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Charles Alfred and Geneva (Arving) Wood. He passed this life at his home in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was 83 years of age.Dr. Wood was a 1955 graduate of Perth Andover High School in Canada. He received a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick in Canada. Dr. Wood received his Medical Degree in Medicine from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He went on to specialize in Colon and Rectal Surgery at the University of Minnesota, achieving the 95th percentile in the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Wood was the Chief of Surgery at the Veterans Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma, retiring in 1997. He was married to the former Edith Meighen on September 11, 1965 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. They moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in 1980. Dr. Wood lived his life with the highest ethical values and highest expectation of himself and others. Gifted with the love to learn and power of knowledge, he provided a lasting impact on all those around him. Dr. Wood's hobbies included traveling the world, reading, stamp collecting, gardening and studying French.He is survived by: his wife, Edith Wood, of the home; daughter, Lynsay and husband, Dan Donica, Woodlands, TX; son, Mark Wood, Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Eymma, Adam, Luke; sister, Millicent and husband, Don McAllister, Perth Andover, New Brunswick, Canada; nephews, Todd and wife, Sherri, Scott and wife, Natasha.Dr. Wood was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Geneva.