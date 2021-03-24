USAF Charles J. Guinn



Chuck of Midwest City, OK, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born January 13, 1936 in Arkansas City, KS. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Ann Guinn; and parents, Floyd and Faye Guinn. Survived by his two sons, Jim, of Spring, TX. and Mark, of Richmond, VA. Chuck and Judy had great pride in both of their sons, Jim, Vice President of Unit Petroleum, Southern Division and Mark, Director of Data Operations for the Federal Reserve System. Both were also accomplished athletes in a variety of sports. Also, proud grandparents of six grandchildren: Daniel serving in U.S. Navy; Noah, and Avery, Spring, TX; Nicole, Nathaniel and Tessa Guinn of Richmond, VA. Chuck graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City in 1954; Oklahoma University BBA, 1959; George Washington University MBA, 1971. He graduated ROTC at OU and served as an Air Force Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1987 as a Lt. Colonel. At OU, he met the love of his life, Judy Lahr, in 1958. Judy and Chuck were married in Houston, TX, March 28, 1959. Chuck and Judy began their military career together in April 1959 and were assigned to numerous Air Force installations including 9 stateside locations and two locations overseas, Seville, Spain and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Following Air Force retirement in 1987, he worked briefly for the Oklahoma State Vocation School System and then as a Program Manager for administrative and technical contracts in support of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In this position, he met one of the best men and friends in his life, Gregg Wadley, a true hall of fame entrepreneur and self-made man. He performed this work for over 30 years. He loved sports and family deeply and enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League baseball. He began his coaching career with another of the best men he ever knew, Justice Anderson, a Baptist Missionary and Director of the Baptist Seminary in Argentina. He was also an avid OU football and basketball fan and between his father and himself, held OU football season tickets every year since 1942. A visitation for Chuck will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-8pm. His Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 2pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Oklahoma City, followed by interment next to his beloved wife at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, the OU Foundation, or any charitable organization of your choice.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 24, 2021.