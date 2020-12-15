Menu
Charles Edmond Hill
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR
Charles (Charley) Edmond Hill

A strong, quiet man with a wicked sense of humor and orneriness, Charles (Charley) Edmond Hill of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed on December 11, 2020.

Charley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Florence (Frost) Hill of the home. There are three children: Debbie Ray of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ken Hill and wife, Patty, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and Mark Hill of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 4, 1933, the son of Ralph and Hazel Hill. Charley graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1952 and Findley Engineering College with an Electrical Engineering Degree in 1954. Charles and Florence were married on July 14, 1954 in London Heights Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. He worked as either an Electrical Engineer or District Office Manager for Public Service Co. of Oklahoma for over 39 years.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20, 2020.
