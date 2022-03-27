Charles Newstrom



Former longtime Tulsa resident Chuck Newstrom passed from this life on Wednesday March 2, 2022. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family was his everything. Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force, had a successful career in the areospace industry-retiring from Rockwell International in 1994. He was an instrument rated private pilot and flight instructor. Chuck loved hunting, fishing, reading, and golf. Through his many games of golf he finally captured a hole in one on his favorite course at White Bluff Resort--Whitney, TX where he and Madaline have lived the past 23 retirement years.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 65 years, Madaline; his sons, Steve and wife Jennifer, Jeff and wife Lori; his daughter Jane and husband Craig; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grand children.



He is preceded in death by his son Bryan and a grand daughter Megan. He will be missed by all.



A celebration of life will take place April 2, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Skelly Drive Baptist Church-8504 E. Skelly Drive Tulsa, OK 74129



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.