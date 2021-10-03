Charlotte Bailey
Charlotte Mortson Bailey, age 91, passed away on September 25, 2021 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Born July 28, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA, Charlotte grew up there and also spent time in New York City and Omaha, NE. Charlotte graduated from UCLA with a degree in English Literature. She worked for TWA for four years as a flight attendant based in San Francisco until she married Gail Robert Bailey, a Navy fighter pilot, in January of 1957 and had her first child. They had four daughters, all born in California. The family also spent time in Georgia, Virginia and Texas, finally moving to Tulsa, OK, in 1974 when Gail retired. As a Navy wife, Charlotte participated in numerous volunteer activities while raising her four girls. Charlotte was very active in the Tulsa League of Women Voters from 1975-1981. In the fall of 1980, Charlotte entered law school at Tulsa University. She graduated in 1983 and was selected by her peers to speak at the graduation ceremony. Charlotte spent 16 years working for Legal Services of Eastern Oklahoma, providing legal representation for low-income families. After retirement she worked as a family mediator. She also served as a precinct captain in local elections. Charlotte had many interests including travel, art and cooking. She and Gail explored Egypt, Spain and Portugal. She also visited Israel after retiring from her law career. She made annual trips to Omaha for Thanksgiving to visit relatives and spent time in Chautauqua, New York, for several weeks each summer. Charlotte loved music, especially opera and classical. She loved attending art performances, reading, learning new things, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Charlotte attended All Souls Unitarian Church and later Hope Unitarian Church. She was artistic, intellectual, kind, generous, had a good sense of humor and a thirst for ideas, was a loyal friend, a loving and caring mother, and was devoted to causes related to compassion and justice. She is survived by her husband, Gail; daughters, Sheila, Lisa, Paula and Leigh; grandchildren, Ian, Suzanna and Terra; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Rhone. A memorial service was held at All Souls Unitarian Church on October 1st, 2021. Attendance was limited due to Covid restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Meals On Wheels, https://give. mealsonwheelsamerica.org Alzheimer's Association
, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
KWGS Public Radio, https://www.publicradiotulsa.org/
term/donate
Planned Parenthood, https://www. weareplannedparenthoodaction.org
National Resources Defense
Council, https://act.nrdc.org/donate
Tulsa Public Library, https://www.tulsalibrary.org/donate
Cremation Society of Tulsa
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.