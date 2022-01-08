Charlotte DeLatteOur beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Charlotte Ann DeLatte, 90, of Tulsa, passed while surrounded by her family, on January 3, 2022, at Ascension St. John Medical Center. She is survived by her son, Philip DeLatte of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Anna (Phil) Schermer of Owasso, OK; daughter, Dian (Tom) Kauth of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law and nephew, Jackie (Thornbrough) and David Imbusch of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.Born March 22, 1931, in Cullman, AL, Charlotte lived with her parents and brothers, Aloysius and Irene (Weggeman), George and Robert Imbusch. As a child, she survived a year-long bout of tuberculosis, the early death of her father, and the love and guidance of the faculty at the local Catholic preparatory school. In 1955, as a new mother, Charlotte moved to Tulsa, planted her roots, and nurtured the Oklahoma family tree.Along with raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren, Charlotte spent the next 65 years working in accounting and bookkeeping. As a self-employed bookkeeper of Char-Del, Inc, she assisted hundreds of small businesses achieve their success through her counsel, friendship, and networking relationships. She has been a long-time parishioner and choir member at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Additionally, for several decades, Charlotte volunteered in prison ministry, tax assistance and counseling, mentoring young professionals, and various other efforts.Mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 4001 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK on January 8, 2022 at 10 A.M.Charlotte, you traveled the road laid before you. You have now returned to the Lord, joining your parents and brothers. We love you, miss you, and will carry your legacy forward.