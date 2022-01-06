Cheryl was the cool mom who would drive us to school in the 9th grade carpool. She would allow Chris to drink Pepsi every morning in the car on the way to school, and I was jealous because this was not on the morning beverage menu at the Coates house. She was always smiling and in a pretty good mood when I would visit. Every time I saw her since was always a moment where we hugged and laughed. Not sure if she ever figured out the water we put back in her Gin when we tested that out circa 7th or 8th grade. But Phil might have figured that one out before Cheryl :-) Wonderful, crazy fun memories of being a part of the Lieberman crew back in the day. How she managed to raise with Phil & Chris as a single mom needs to be celebrated or put in a movie (LOL). Condolences, thoughts and prayers. She loved you all so much.

Patrick Coates January 6, 2022