Cheryl Creekmore Lieberman
Cheryl Jayne Creekmore Lieberman, 76, of Tulsa, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born January 26, 1945 in Tulsa, OK, to Lloyd Mathew Creekmore and Felicia Jane Gibbs Creekmore Gillespy. She graduated from Holland Hall High School in 1962 and Chicago School of Interior Design in 1968. She loved being a Grandmother "Chou Chou" and absolutely adored her Pets, they lived a life better than most humans.
She is survived by her children, Phillip Lieberman of Tulsa, Chris Lieberman and partner, Kim Hann of Tulsa and Melissa Lieberman Jackson and husband, Paul of Tulsa; grandchildren, Maggie, Tori, Ashton (Chris), Aldyn (Mitch), Connor, Max and Sophia; and her beloved Chihuahua, Lola. She was predeceased by her Mother, and Father. Memorial service 2:30 pm, Friday, St. John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 6, 2022.