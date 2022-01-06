Menu
Cheryl Creekmore Lieberman
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK
Cheryl Creekmore Lieberman

Cheryl Jayne Creekmore Lieberman, 76, of Tulsa, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born January 26, 1945 in Tulsa, OK, to Lloyd Mathew Creekmore and Felicia Jane Gibbs Creekmore Gillespy. She graduated from Holland Hall High School in 1962 and Chicago School of Interior Design in 1968. She loved being a Grandmother "Chou Chou" and absolutely adored her Pets, they lived a life better than most humans.

She is survived by her children, Phillip Lieberman of Tulsa, Chris Lieberman and partner, Kim Hann of Tulsa and Melissa Lieberman Jackson and husband, Paul of Tulsa; grandchildren, Maggie, Tori, Ashton (Chris), Aldyn (Mitch), Connor, Max and Sophia; and her beloved Chihuahua, Lola. She was predeceased by her Mother, and Father. Memorial service 2:30 pm, Friday, St. John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:

braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We enjoyed Cheryl`s warm friendship while living in Rockwood Hills Park. She was a very thoughtful and gracious resident who will be missed.
Sally & Peter Leininger
January 7, 2022
Cheryl was the cool mom who would drive us to school in the 9th grade carpool. She would allow Chris to drink Pepsi every morning in the car on the way to school, and I was jealous because this was not on the morning beverage menu at the Coates house. She was always smiling and in a pretty good mood when I would visit. Every time I saw her since was always a moment where we hugged and laughed. Not sure if she ever figured out the water we put back in her Gin when we tested that out circa 7th or 8th grade. But Phil might have figured that one out before Cheryl :-) Wonderful, crazy fun memories of being a part of the Lieberman crew back in the day. How she managed to raise with Phil & Chris as a single mom needs to be celebrated or put in a movie (LOL). Condolences, thoughts and prayers. She loved you all so much.
Patrick Coates
January 6, 2022
