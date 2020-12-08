Christopher H. SmithChristopher Henry Smith was born in Independence, Kansas, on December 1, 1941 to Orville and Maxine Smith. After high school, he served in the Army Reserves. He worked for over 30 years with his beloved wife, Debbie, at their family company, Turnpike Transit, from which he retired as president and owner in 2010. He participated in numerous civic organizations and supported his Catholic church. Throughout his life, he spent as much time as he could with friends and family at his Grand Lake home and on his boat. He loved music and would burst into song with little provocation. Indeed, his singing and whistling filled his home. He enjoyed cars, cigars, football, and baseball. His home and his arms were always open. His life was full of friends and family and his generosity knew no limit. He passed away on December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie, and their 4 children, Tiffany, Jourdan, Tabor, and Julio, along with their spouses, Karen, Stephen, Emily, and Iara; and five grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church in Tulsa on Thursday, December 10th, at 4pm. In lieu of flowers Chris would like donations made to either Catholic Charities or the Edna Gladney Home. He will be dearly missed.