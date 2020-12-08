Menu
Christopher H. Smith
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Christopher H. Smith

Christopher Henry Smith was born in Independence, Kansas, on December 1, 1941 to Orville and Maxine Smith. After high school, he served in the Army Reserves. He worked for over 30 years with his beloved wife, Debbie, at their family company, Turnpike Transit, from which he retired as president and owner in 2010. He participated in numerous civic organizations and supported his Catholic church. Throughout his life, he spent as much time as he could with friends and family at his Grand Lake home and on his boat. He loved music and would burst into song with little provocation. Indeed, his singing and whistling filled his home. He enjoyed cars, cigars, football, and baseball. His home and his arms were always open. His life was full of friends and family and his generosity knew no limit. He passed away on December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie, and their 4 children, Tiffany, Jourdan, Tabor, and Julio, along with their spouses, Karen, Stephen, Emily, and Iara; and five grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church in Tulsa on Thursday, December 10th, at 4pm. In lieu of flowers Chris would like donations made to either Catholic Charities or the Edna Gladney Home. He will be dearly missed.

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
4:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church
Tulsa, OK
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
Your generosity and love filled the hearts of many, and your humorous demeanor will be forever appreciated. Your spirit will continue as we recall your stories and songs. Thank you for sharing your wonderful life with so many! Love to Debbie, TJ, Jourdan Leigh, Tabor, Julio & your entire family. You´re on the big lake now! I will miss your, Dear Pew
Stephanie (Chapa) Del Giorgio
December 12, 2020
Will always have such good memories of Chris, his welcoming way, laugh and generosity. We will be making a donation to Catholic Charities on his behalf. Love you all
Chuck & Tonya Holladay
December 10, 2020
I miss him already. Such a great guy! So sad to find out he's gone. Prayers to all.
Jovie Shofner
December 9, 2020
Our family enjoyed all our years of fun and friendship with Chris in the Quail Run days. Prayers ascending for you Debbie and all the family.
Gordon and Cindy Ritter
December 9, 2020
