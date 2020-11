Nowata, Oklahoma. Gilbert, Clarence Elwane, 90. Owner of Gilbert Shoes and Shoe Rebuilders. In 1951, he served in the United States Army. Died October 31, 2020. Graveside Service2p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Relocated Cemetery in Nowata, OK. Benjamin Funeral Services in Nowata



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 5, 2020.