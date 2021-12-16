Claude "Wayne" McCoy



Claude "Wayne" McCoy entered into rest in peaceful sleep on December 11, 2021, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.



Wayne was born on February 13, 1941, in his home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He was a United States Army Veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of God and had a very generous heart, donating to numerous organizations such as The Salvation Army, John 3:16, St. Jude Children's Hospital and many more throughout his life.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Devolt McCoy and Elmo Marie McCoy; brothers, Jack and Jim McCoy; and sister, Pauline Sexton.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Lou; his children, Julie Bailey, Sherry Brooks, and Shelly Brock; grandchildren, Craig and Molly Quinnett, LaDale and Rebecca Moore, Spencer and Christy Cravens, Sarah Bailey and Jacob Scott, Lauren and Zach Poehl, Matthew and Ashley Kerr, Luke Bailey, Jacob and Laurie Davis, Lindsey and Kaleb Smith; and 6 great-grandchildren.



Visitation for the public will be at the Mannford Funeral Home in Mannford, Oklahoma, on Friday, December 17, from 9am to 5pm.



Services will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church in Mannford, Oklahoma, at 10am on Saturday, December 18.



