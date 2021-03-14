Clayton Vaughn



Clayton Vaughn of Tulsa died of pancreatic cancer on March 3, 2021. He was 86 years old. If this obituary sounds like Clayton, it's because he wrote it.



He would become known as "The Dean of Tulsa Television" with his local CBS news broadcast immediately following Walter Cronkite. Those days, there were fewer than a handful of stations to choose from. No flat screens, no cable, no smartphones, no TiVo. Cronkite was on at 5:30 and Vaughn at 6:00. It was the evening news ritual for many. For Clayton, it started in 1953 when his high school speech teacher recommended him for a part-time job at the new thousand-watt radio station in Cushing.



Clayton moved to Tulsa in 1958 to join radio station KAKC and do the news on its "Top 40" format. He moved to KOTV in 1964 and was hired in 1969 by KABC-TV in Los Angeles as Anchor-Reporter. He met Nancy, his wife of nearly 50 years, when she was working at another LA television station and their stations' assigned seats were adjacent at the Charles Manson murder trial. They married in the backyard of her parents' Hollywood home in 1971 and moved the next day to Tulsa, where she went to law school and he returned to KOTV. He left again in 1978 for public TV in New Jersey, becoming the first anchor for the "New Jersey Evening News." He returned to Tulsa in 1979 as anchor and Managing Editor of KOTV and retired at the end of 1998. From 2000 to 2006, Clayton led the Tulsa Historical Society as it developed its home on Peoria.



He was a Tulsa Press Club TV Icon and TulsaPeople Readers' Choice for Best Anchor of the 1990s. He received the Heartland Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lifetime Achievement Award and is in the Tulsa Historical Society's Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame. He was active in Leadership Tulsa, the Tulsa Historical Society, the Booker T. Washington High School Foundation, Freedom of Information Oklahoma, and the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry Racism Task Force.



Clayton is survived by his wife, Nancy and cat, Two-Speed of the home (named because she has only two speeds, full-speed ahead and dead stop); and his son, Chris Vaughn of Tulsa and Chris's son, Christopher of Stigler; daughter, Vanessa Keiser, her husband, Chris, and their son, Jack of Indian Lake, Pennsylvania; daughter, Chelsea Showalter, her husband, Anthony, and their children, Owen and Julia of Tulsa; and son, Dylan Vaughn, his wife, Dana, their children, Connor, Ryan, and Marina of San Diego.



Two trips river rafting through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River were the most transformative trips of his life. In Europe, he saw where Darwin is buried, was in a five-person crew of a small yacht sailing the Greek Isles for 10 days, and made the mistake of renting a car in Rome. Returning from a family auto trip to Georgia, he discovered McDonald's was giving away Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs figures with Happy Meals and stopped enough times to get all but one, acquiring that one later with the help of a friendly manager. He wanted the set because he said the only things he ever memorized were all the names of the Seven Dwarfs and all the words to "Chattanooga Choo-Choo."



He loved giving away books. He gave away many copies of "Guns, Germs, and Steel," the Pulitzer prize-winning book that traces the beginnings of civilization to a part of the Middle East with the right latitude to raise most grains and the home of large animals that could be domesticated. No more hunting and gathering. Clayton didn't read much fiction but thought everyone ought to read Isaac Asimov on robotics, a clearer vision than the Terminator movies of what human future may become.



Clayton loved his family and was a reasonably good cook. He believed education could be the solution to most of the problems we have living together, and consistently tried to support it. He loved evolutionary biology and told anyone who would listen how birds flock and fish school, and why most of us are right-handed. He loved the English language for its precision and clarity and especially its etymology, which can be proven by asking anyone who knew him about the origin of the word "posh" or the phrase "cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey." Clayton was curious about everything. That's why he loved journalism; every day he discovered a little more about how the world works. That curiosity also applied to the people he met; right after the introduction, he would do an in-depth interview.



There will be a memorial service at a later date. If you would like to do something in Clayton's memory, give some money to a good group like the Tulsa Historical Society or remember him while drinking a nice bottle of wine.



Photo by TulsaPeople.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.