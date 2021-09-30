Menu
Clyde Smith Sr.
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jack's Memory Chapel
801 E 36Th St N
Tulsa, OK
Clyde Smith Sr.

3/11/1921-9/24/2021 He was a WWII veteran whose wife, Nancy and two sons preceded him in death. Their daughter, Ruby and husband, Dennis live in Texas. At 100, Clyde was the oldest living member of the historic Mount Zion Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Wake
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
419 North Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Oct
1
Service
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jack’s Memory Chapel
801 East 36th Street North, Tulsa, OK
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
419 North Elgin Ave., Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Jack's Memory Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for the loss of Mr. Smith He was a Great Neighbor/Friend to the Dixon family and myself. I so remember when became a Nurse he would ask me about controlling his Blood Pressure and other health issues. It was a joy to serve my Beautiful neighbor in any capacity Mr. Smith will be truly missed. My Sincere Condolences goes out to You Ruby and the Entire Family love you All
Barbara E Dixon-Johnson
October 2, 2021
What a treasure. Didn´t know him personally, but that generation left us all with a great legacy. Prayers for his family.
Larreen Kimbrel
October 2, 2021
All your friends at Fair Meadows
Friend
September 28, 2021
We love you Clyde!! You will be dearly missed! PS...send us some good tips
All your friends at Fair Meadows
Friend
September 28, 2021
You are one of the sweetest souls I know. It was a honor to know you and I will never forget your sweet smile. Rest in peace my friend!
Crystal Klein
September 28, 2021
Crystal [email protected] race track
September 28, 2021
