I´m so sorry for the loss of Mr. Smith He was a Great Neighbor/Friend to the Dixon family and myself. I so remember when became a Nurse he would ask me about controlling his Blood Pressure and other health issues. It was a joy to serve my Beautiful neighbor in any capacity Mr. Smith will be truly missed. My Sincere Condolences goes out to You Ruby and the Entire Family love you All

Barbara E Dixon-Johnson October 2, 2021