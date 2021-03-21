Connie Williams
Connie Jo (Coppinger) Williams passed away on March 13, 2021 at the age of 73 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pryor, OK, on April 8, 1947, the first born of Velma and Joe Coppinger. Her only sibling, Carol was born 18 months later and they remained not only sisters, but best friends for her entire life.
On May 25, 1968 she married her high school sweetheart Gregory Williams while they were still both attending Oklahoma State University. Shortly after they completed their Bachelor's degrees, Connie began teaching fifth grade in Pawnee, OK. Educating children remained a life-long passion of Connie's, who after raising three children, returned to school first earning a Master's degree from Northeastern State University and continuing on to Oklahoma State achieving an EdD. in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in reading.
Connie moved to Oklahoma City and began her career as a stay-at-home mother after the birth of her first child, Ryan in 1971. Connie and Greg had two daughters while living in Poteau, OK, Megan in 1976 and Sarah in 1977. After a brief stint as an emergency room doctor, Greg decided to specialize in Pathology, so the family moved to Irving and then Grand Prairie, TX. Connie instructed her children in reading, music, piano, church and provided them with unconditional love as a mother. She was a true super mom with each child, always involved in multiple activities like sports, dancing, piano, choir, camps, etc. She participated in the P.T.A., kept a clean home, cooked every night, and still managed to find time to continue with her own creative interests like piano and painting.
After Greg completed his Pathology residency, the family returned to Tulsa in 1984 and Tulsa would remain their home from that point on. Connie continued her work as a full-time mother until all three children had left the home for college, after which she completed her EdD and began a career as a professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. She taught there until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
Connie survived breast cancer and became involved in helping others with breast cancer causes, while continuing to consult and supervise young teachers entering the field of education.
Connie loved spending time with her four grandchildren, traveling (especially to Durango, CO), playing piano, laughing with her friends, shopping with her mother and sister, singing in the Boston Avenue choir, participating in her book club, attending OSU football games, and reading everything under the sun. She was also a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.
One of Connie's favorite hymns that she sang to her children more times than can be counted was, "This Little Light of Mine". Sadly, Alzheimer's disease slowly stole the shine out of her bright life over the last decade.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Joe Coppinger; her maternal grandparents, LL and Vinnie Smith; and her brother-in-law, Joe Lowery. She is survived by her mother, Velma Coppinger; her sister, Carol Lowery; her husband, Gregory Williams; her children, Ryan Williams, Megan Linn, and Sarah West; and her four grandchildren, Paige and Maggie Linn and Walker and Grayson West. .
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. The family extends special gratitude to all the staff at Covenant Living at Inverness for providing care for Connie the past few years, in particular her primary caretaker, Brandi Sumner.
There will be a private graveside service and a larger celebration of Connie's life will be held once it has been deemed safe to do so. stephens-key.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.