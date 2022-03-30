Corinne R. Beck
Corinne R. Beck, 96, passed away March 21, 2022 in Broken Arrow, OK. She was born on February 17, 1926 in Buffalo, OK to Archie V. and Ellen L. (Arney) Roberts. She grew up in Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo High School. She earned a B.S. degree in Vocational Home Economics in 1946 from Oklahoma College for Women and a Masters degree in City School Administration in 1969 from University of Oklahoma.
Corinne married Robert L. Beck on June 17, 1949 in Alva. She taught school
in Buffalo, Walters and Calumet; served as Home Demonstration Agent in Duncan and Alva; was Director of El Reno Public Schools Lunch Program; and was Asst. Extension Home Economist for Canadian County. She completed her career as an Area Consultant in the School Lunch Division of the OK. Dept. of Education, retiring in 1985. In 1995, Governor Keating appointed her to the Board of Trustees for the Ardmore Higher Education Center where she served until 2004.
The couple lived in Buffalo before moving to El Reno in 1953. From 1970 to
1981 they lived in Yukon, finally retiring in Sulphur where they became active in the Methodist Church and were instrumental in building Sulphur UMC. Corinne was a dedicated volunteer in church and community activities throughout her life.
After Bob's death, Corinne moved to Dallas, TX for 8 years and finally to
Tulsa in 2013. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived
by her daughter, Gayla (Larry) Engel of Dallas; two sons, Stephen L. (Cathy) Beck of Tulsa and Alan V. (Myloc) Beck of Breckenridge, CO. as well as eight
grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 @ 2 p.m. at Sulphur
UMC. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Sulphur UMC.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 30, 2022.