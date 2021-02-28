Crystal Lee (England) McIntosh



Crystal Lee (England) McIntosh, originally of Foyil, OK went to be with her Lord in Santa Fe, NM on February 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. Crystal was born in Claremore, OK, at the Indian Hospital on December 12, 1953. She was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.



Crystal married the love of her life, James W. McIntosh on February 2, 2002 in Phoenix, AZ. They were high school sweethearts at Foyil High School and they started on the 1969-70 basketball teams. Nicknamed the "Crystal Pistol", she went on to play basketball at Northeastern State University and graduated from with a BA in Education in 1976.



Through Crystal's many years as an educator and coach, she touched many lives in the schools and communities where she taught. She taught at Coweta, Prue, Lowery Grade School in Oklahoma and later at Buckeye Elementary in Arizona.



Crystal enjoyed needlepoint, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and her cats: Miss Kitty and Smokey. She loved to watch the OU Sooners. She supported her grandsons athletic endeavors at Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, OK. She recently moved to Santa Fe to be closer to her granddaughter, daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed watching Macy play and excel in tennis.



Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Sidney "Dugan" England and mother, Norma (Thompson) England of Foyil, OK.



She is survived by her husband, James W. McIntosh of the home; her daughter, Wahlesah Rose; son-in-law, Eric and grandchildren, Macy Rose, Ethan Winn, and Solomon Winn; a brother, Randall England of Foyil and sisters, Janet Abraham of Broken Arrow and Rebecca England of Colorado.



Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with graveside services provided by Rev. Jack Sunagoowie of Sand Springs, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.