Dale LaVere Gulley
Dale L. Gulley, 92, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home in Tulsa with his family around him. He was born June 19, 1928 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Reuben B. and Mildred Gulley. He was married to his loving wife, Betty Gulley, for 70 years.
Dale was considered a WWII Veteran in the U.S. Navy. A few years after he married in 1950, he graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He started his own company, Dale L. Gulley and Associates, consulting on computer tasks and designing heat exchangers. He wrote several articles for Oil and Gas Journal and consulted on a book titled Ludwig's Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants. He was a member of the Engineers Society in Tulsa and President of that organization in 2000-2001. He retired around the age of 75.
Dale had been a life long swimmer starting from boyhood. In 1950-1952, he was a member on the OSU Aquatic Team. He excelled at pike and somersault dives from a high board. Later in life, he earned several medals from swimming in the Senior Olympics. He was in his sixties when he won a medal for 10th in the nation for the butterfly stroke. He was swimming at least 5 days a week until March 2020, when pools were closed because of the pandemic.
Dale is survived by his wife, Betty Gulley; his three children, Debby Dobbs and husband, Mark, Stan Gulley and wife, Helen and Vikki Burn and husband, Greg; six grandchildren, Brandy Magueyal, Eric Gulley, Lauren Crocker and husband, Paul, Dean Dobbs, Casey Dale Gulley, Tyler Burn; and one great grandchild, Paul Magueyal.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 23rd, at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Private Family Services will be held. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.