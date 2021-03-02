Dale Morgan
Dale L. Morgan, 76, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Born October 18, 1944, in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Eston A. Morgan and Edith M. (Seip) Morgan. Dale is survived by two sons, Jeff Morgan and his wife, Debra, Kyle Morgan and his wife, Jennifer; and his grandsons, Ty, Brenden, Brett, and Trent. He is also survived by a brother, Eston Morgan and his wife, Clara; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Schaudt's Funeral Service, 5757 South Memorial. Condolences can be shared at www.schaudt funeral service.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 2, 2021.