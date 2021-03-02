Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Morgan
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Dale Morgan

Dale L. Morgan, 76, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Born October 18, 1944, in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Eston A. Morgan and Edith M. (Seip) Morgan. Dale is survived by two sons, Jeff Morgan and his wife, Debra, Kyle Morgan and his wife, Jennifer; and his grandsons, Ty, Brenden, Brett, and Trent. He is also survived by a brother, Eston Morgan and his wife, Clara; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Schaudt's Funeral Service, 5757 South Memorial. Condolences can be shared at www.schaudt funeral service.com schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Esty and Clara and Morgan Family. My sincerest condolences on the passing of Dale. May he rest in eternal peace.
Tony Glory
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sorry to read about the passing of Dale. Knowing the Morgan family and Hearing about Dale it will be a great loss for everyone who knew him.
My condolences to Eston, Clara and Keri Jo and family for their loss. May he R.I.P

Jack and Joann Mattes

Jack Mattes
Friend
March 3, 2021
To the Morgan family. So sorry for your loss. I remember Dale from sixty years ago, when he played baseball with my brother, Bob Sigafoos, on the VFW team. My Dad used to pick the team up in his truck. Have many memories of the entire team. May he rest in peace.
Sharon and Lee Fisher
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the Morgan family. Also my deepest sympathy to Eston and Clara. Dale was a wondeful person and classmate of mine he will surely missed by all of his classmates.R.I.P
sammy sortino
Classmate
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew Dale many years ago from business. Thoughts a prayers to family.
Cindy Garrett
March 3, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Dale's passing. He was a much loved cousin who the girls always fought to sit next to when pictures were being taken. Rest in peace, my cousin, Dale. You will be deeply missed.
Your cousin, Sharon
Sharon Pastula
Family
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results