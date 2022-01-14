Menu
Dale Olah
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St
Tulsa, OK
Dale Olah

Dale Patrick Olah, age 64, was born on March 17, 1957 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. The fifth son of eight children of Andrew and Joan (Gustke) Olah. Dale went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022. 

Dale was a graduate of Baldwin High School and the Pittsburg Institute of Aeronautics, working at Cessna Aviation in Wichita, and Ransome Airlines in Philadelphia before settling in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dale retired as a technical crew chief from American Airlines after 35 years. He was an avid square dancer and an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Dennis Olah. 

He is survived by his wife, Sally Lofton Olah, brothers: Andrew, David (Taylor), Donald (Sue), Douglas (Michelle), and Danny; sister, Diane Pratley (Bill); step-children: Robert Young (Denise) and Peggy Alexa (Robert);

4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

butler-stumpff.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Dale's passing. I will always remember his sense of humor and chuckling smile. Prayers are with your family. Peace be with you, sister.
Amy Conner
January 14, 2022
Sally, so sorry to hear of Dale´s death. He was such a kind man and a faithful member of St. Peter´s. You and your family are in my prayers. Diane
Diane Zike
Other
January 14, 2022
