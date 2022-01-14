Dale OlahDale Patrick Olah, age 64, was born on March 17, 1957 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. The fifth son of eight children of Andrew and Joan (Gustke) Olah. Dale went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022.Dale was a graduate of Baldwin High School and the Pittsburg Institute of Aeronautics, working at Cessna Aviation in Wichita, and Ransome Airlines in Philadelphia before settling in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dale retired as a technical crew chief from American Airlines after 35 years. He was an avid square dancer and an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Dennis Olah.He is survived by his wife, Sally Lofton Olah, brothers: Andrew, David (Taylor), Donald (Sue), Douglas (Michelle), and Danny; sister, Diane Pratley (Bill); step-children: Robert Young (Denise) and Peggy Alexa (Robert);4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.