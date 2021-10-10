Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dallas LeRoy Fortney
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Dallas LeRoy Fortney

Dallas LeRoy Fortney died at home, October 6, 2021 from a sudden illness. He was born May 6, 1948 in Tulsa, OK, to Bruce Dallas and Virginia Lee (Carter) Fortney. Dallas grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1966. He graduated from Northeastern A&M in Miami, OK, in 1968. He joined the Tulsa Fire Department in 1970 and retired after 40 years of service as District Chief in 2010.

Dallas married Gloria J. Marker in 1969 at Tulsa First Presbyterian Church. They had one child, Brent Dallas Fortney. Dallas loved his grandsons, stock car racing, traveling, being part of the Masonic Indian Degree Team and going to Pow Wows. He was a Past Master of Jenks Masonic Lodge 497, Chaplain of Tulsa Chapter SAR National Society, Sons of the American Revolution, member of Akdar Lodge 555 Perpetual Member of Akdar Shine, awarded The Legion of Honor from the Order of Demolay, member of Amaranth and Tulsa Scottish Rite. Dallas enjoyed his retirement and often said he was busier in retirement than when he was a firefighter. He loved life, his family and all his friends. If someone needed help he was always there. Dallas, you are loved and will be greatly missed.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Gloria and two grandsons, Roger Dallas and Brent Patrick Fortney. He was preceded in death by his son; parents and brother, Darell Bruce Fortney.

A funeral will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel, 3841 S. Peoria. Masks will be required. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Glenn and I send our love, prayers and condolences to the Fortney Family ! May he Rest In Peace!
Sue Almy
Friend
October 11, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Gloria and family. I went to NEO with Dallas and we roomed in the same dormitory. I remember him well. Always cheerful. He loved his blue 66 Olds 442. Yep, Miami OK @ NEO. I always admired him and what he accomplished in life. He will be missed by all who knew him. God Bless you Dallas! Rest in Peace.
Doug Isenhower
School
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results