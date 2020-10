WOW! What shocking news! I first met Dan in August 1978 when I started law school & working at the TCCH as a backup traffic clerk to Clyde Sumter & setting asset hearings. He looked the same. The man never aged! And talk about nice. I NEVER heard the man say a cross word to a prosecutor, a judge, a fellow attorney or one of his clients! He HAS to be one of the nicest & the most genuine man the good Lord ever put on this earth! He had a smile on his face............ALWAYS! He advocated well for his clients. And he loved his family! My heart, thoughts & prayers go to them. He will be sorely missed. May he Rest In Peace! He "earned" it!

Charlie Prather October 28, 2020