Tulsa. Sullivan, Dan, 76. computer programmer and Army veteran. DiedTuesday, November 3. Rosary 9 AM and Funeral Mass 10 AM, both Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Family will receive friends between the services.. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel



Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.