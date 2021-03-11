Menu
Dana Spencer
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
4170 E. Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK
Dana Spencer

Dana Lynne Spencer, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2021 due ultimately to failing health. She was born on March 13, 1945 in Pittsburg, Kansas; graduated Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, OK; and later married her husband, Thomas. Thomas preceded her in death on November 1, 2019, as did her first grandchild, Ian.

Simply put, Dana was the hub of the Spencer family. Growing up, the constants she provided were regular church attendance, family meals, and a strong work ethic. She had the uncanny ability to restore order with a "look", served as the family's unofficial storyteller, and was most certainly its official cook par excellence. Dana was undoubtedly, to a great extent, the family's heart.

Affectionately referred to as "GMD", Dana loved visits with her grandkids, as family was always her dearest treasure. She is survived by her 5 children; 11 grandchildren; her sister, Dianne; and brother, Richard.

A memorial service will be held on March 13, 2021 at 10 AM at Southwood Bible Church, 7655 South Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK.

https://www.serenitytulsa.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Southwood Bible Church
7655 South Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK
So many fond memories of Dana, and the Spencer family during our time at Patrian Bible Church! Prayers for you all!
Kitty Varnell
March 12, 2021
Kitty Varnell
March 12, 2021
Deepest Sympathy TDS IPNO Team
March 11, 2021
March 11, 2021
