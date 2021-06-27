Darrell Turner
Funeral services for James Darrell Turner of Heflin, AL was at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Heflin Baptist Church with visitation from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Dryden Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be: Joe Hurt, Preston Richard, Bob Carpenter, Danny Hendrix, Jerry Dale Crabtree, Philip Wallace, Chris Lancaster, and Chad Gilbert.
Darrell Turner passed away alongside his wife, Bonnie, on June 16, 2021. He was born on March 22, 1951, near Heflin, AL. He was a graduate from Cleburne County High School in 1969. From there he went to the University of South Carolina at Columbia and graduated after three years. Later in life, he joined Pipeliner's Union 798 where he held the positions of Helper, Journeyman Welder, Welding Fabricator, Welding Foreman, Welding Steward, and eventually Business Agent. During his work travels as a young welder, he met the love of his life, Bonnie. After retiring from 798, he took up other key positions within other organizations. He currently held positions of Vice-President at the Alabama AFL-CIO, Recording Secretary at the Northeast Alabama Labor Council, Vice-Chair for Labor at the Alabama Democratic Party, Chairman of the Cleburne County Democrats, and former President and current member of the Pilot Club of Heflin. He was a member of Heflin Baptist Church. Darrell alongside Bonnie were highly active within the community and supported various charities from everywhere. He leaves behind one son, Bradley; two brothers, Robert and Jimmy; and four sisters, Catherine, Macey, Lillian, and Linda. He was a silent pillar of the community and will be severely missed by all that knew him. Darrell was 70 years young.
There will be two charities to choose from for in lieu of flowers: The United Craftsmen Children's Shoe Drive, Inc. www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE40DU5?fbclid=IwaR2aqo-12cNAx8k3-NJ8olEPZ5GyFDslRDBALjuv1onRr1xPDNuPbQPx31
or The Pilot Club of Heflin. Memory of Darrell and Bonnie Turner Tribute. Donation will have to be received by check, they need to be made out of "Pilot Club of Heflin and sent to: Sandra Kent, 17 Atkins St., Heflin, AL 36264.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.