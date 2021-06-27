Menu
David "Jason" Briggs
1977 - 2021
David "Jason" Briggs

David "Jason" Briggs, 43, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jason was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, November 17, 1977 to Marilyn Knox and David Loy Briggs.

Jason graduated from Jenks High School in 1996 and was a member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Jason loved Oklahoma University Sooners football although he never played football. He was very proud to say that he did go to Jenks with OU football standouts, Rocky Calmus and Corey Callens. Jason also played recreational soccer and basketball growing up and didn't miss a game that Michael Jordan played. He also loved riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include Marilyn Knox and husband, Woody, David Briggs and wife, Evelyn, Aunt Carolyn Todd and husband, Don, Uncle Tom Willey and wife, Jill and Great Aunt Alice Waltrip; and numerous cousins.

A very special thank you goes to the caregivers of Emerald Care Nursing Center in Tulsa for their wonderful care and compassion for Jason. He was very happy there, and we will be forever grateful.

No services are planned. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Briggs Family, Please accept my condolences. Jason and I went to high school together, Class of '96. I remember him as a kind young man with a great smile and laugh. I am sad to hear this news.
Lindsey Buya-Jensen
School
July 7, 2021
We're so very sorry for your loss. May the many memories you made with Jason fill your heart with peace and comfort.
Karla Wong & Family
July 1, 2021
Our love and prayers go out to all of your family . Miss your lovely face greeting us at Church.
Charles & Betty Thompson
Other
June 29, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing you. I´ll never forget you. Rest In Peace my sweet friend.
Buffie Vicars
Friend
June 28, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences at the loss of your beloved "Jason". I had the pleasure of caring for Jason after becoming a registered nurse in 2007. May God give you comfort and strength during your time of grief. Loyce H. RN
Loyce Ann Hall
Work
June 28, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers are with you and your families
Bob & Katie Alfred
Family
June 28, 2021
Our sincere condolences and prayers !
James and Mariah Helen Lee
Other
June 28, 2021
It´s so funny....I have been thinking of you all for the last week. I was so sad when I saw this. I remember bowling with Jason and you all. We had an awesome time. I will always remember Jason having a smile that made me smile. My condolences to you and your family.
Deeanna Smith
Friend
June 27, 2021
