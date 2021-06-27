David "Jason" Briggs
David "Jason" Briggs, 43, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jason was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, November 17, 1977 to Marilyn Knox and David Loy Briggs.
Jason graduated from Jenks High School in 1996 and was a member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Jason loved Oklahoma University Sooners football although he never played football. He was very proud to say that he did go to Jenks with OU football standouts, Rocky Calmus and Corey Callens. Jason also played recreational soccer and basketball growing up and didn't miss a game that Michael Jordan played. He also loved riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include Marilyn Knox and husband, Woody, David Briggs and wife, Evelyn, Aunt Carolyn Todd and husband, Don, Uncle Tom Willey and wife, Jill and Great Aunt Alice Waltrip; and numerous cousins.
A very special thank you goes to the caregivers of Emerald Care Nursing Center in Tulsa for their wonderful care and compassion for Jason. He was very happy there, and we will be forever grateful.
No services are planned. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.