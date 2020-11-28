David Burdette Blue III



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Burdette "Bur" Blue III on November 12, 2020. Born July 30, 1941, Bur attended Edison High School in Tulsa, OK, where he was an award-winning member of the swim team. He continued competitive swimming as a member of the University of Oklahoma swim team, and eventually earned both his B.A. and J.D. from O.U. Bur was an active member of the Sigma Nu fraternity; and he remained a dedicated O.U. "Sooners" Fan his entire life.



Throughout his life, Bur worked as President and CEO of Toomey Oil Company in Tulsa, OK. He loved sailing; and was a charter member of the Tsa-La-Gi Yacht Club in Wagoner, OK. Bur was also a member and Rear Commodore of the National M-20 Sailing Association. In 1972, he was selected to be a representative in the Mallory Cup for sailing. He was a two-time National Champion in the North American Men's Sailing Association at Marina del Rey, California, and won countless first-place trophies for sailing competitions throughout the state.



Bur also loved music, especially jazz music; and had an amazing singing voice. He sang barbershop harmony with the Houston Tidelanders (1968 International Champions), the Tulsa Founders Chorus, which performed every year at Utica Square for the "Lights On" Christmas Lights Ceremony, and Music Central, another men's barbershop group which competed in the International Championships in 1997. He performed with many Barbershop Quartets over the years, singing "serenades" on Valentine's Day around the Tulsa area.



Bur was a life-long member of the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, which resulted in him volunteering countless hours to many different charitable organizations throughout his life. He loved being in the mountains and snow skiing, driving fast cars and watching Formula One racing on T.V., working in the yard, photographing nature, and OU Sooner Football. He was honest and honorable, courteous and caring, and always supportive of his family and friends. Always a man of true character and integrity, Bur's presence will truly be missed by anyone who has ever known him.



For more than 50 years, Bur was blessed with his beautiful wife, Barbie (the mother of his children), with whom he shared an amazing life until her passing in May 2016. God blessed Bur a second time with his lovely wife, Kay, an incredible woman who brought much joy, adventure, and laughter into Bur's life until his passing. Bur was preceded in death by his parents, David Burdette Blue II and Dorothea Toomey Blue; his sister, Patty Blue Cowan and his former wife, Barbara Winslow Blue. He is survived by his wife, Kay Robinson Blue; his daughter, Sherry Blue King and son-in-law, Kristopher King; his daughter, Kristin Blue Fisher and son-in-law, Timothy Fisher; his brother, Charles Toomey Blue and sister-in-law, Betsy Blue; his grandchildren, Konner, Ashley, Kate, David, and Jonathan; and many loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



Due to COVID-19 limitations, a Memorial Service to celebrate Bur's life will be announced at a future date.



If desired, contributions in Bur's memory may be made to The Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, 125 W. 15th St. #102, Tulsa, OK 74119 or (918) 587-5981.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 28, 2020.