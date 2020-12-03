David D. Atkinson
David D. Atkinson, 88, Tulsa business owner of Atkinson Supply Co. and Associated Parts Co., died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
David is survived by his wife, Etta Jane (Garman) Atkinson of the home; his children, Debbie Pearman, David (Buddy) Atkinson and Gary Atkinson along with their spouses; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.
David was born in Sentinel, OK, on October 21, 1932 to Dudley and Macie (Swing) Atkinson. He served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic where he held the rank of Sergeant from 1952-1954. He attended Spartan School of Aeronautics for Aviation Maintenance career and the University of Tulsa. David was active in politics; where he served his community as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1961-1963, Tulsa County Commissioner from 1965 -1969 and the Board of Directors for CompSource for 10 years.
David loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a passion for flying. As a plane owner he would have flown everyday, if weather permitted. David also enjoyed genealogy and exploring his family tree.
Viewing will be Friday, December 4th, from 10:00-8:00 at Moore Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK. The services will be graveside at Mount Hope Cemetery in Afton, OK, on Saturday, December 5th, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, send donations to David Atkinson Memorial Fund c/o All American Bank, PO Box 610, Sentinel, OK 73664 or David Atkinson c/o Mount Hope Cemetery, PO Box 250, Afton, OK 74331. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 3, 2020.