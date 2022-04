David Lee Grace



8/28/1949 - 9/23/2020



Vietnam Vet USMC



It's been a long, lonesome year without you, but you will always be in our hearts.



Winne the Poos said how lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.



We will love you forever.



Vicki, Mandy, Robin, Melissa, Zander, Ryker, Lily and Sadie



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.