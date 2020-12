Tulsa. Bales, David John, 56. Died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 9th from 6:00 pm to 7:00pm, at Holy Family Cathedral, with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m., The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 10th at Holy Family Cathedral.. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel



Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.