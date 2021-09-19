David Otterstrom
June 10, 1946-Sept. 10, 2021
David Charles Otterstrom passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, September 10, 2021, as a resident of the Claremore Veterans Center. David was born on June 10, 1946, in Shreveport, LA, to Harold and Margaret Otterstrom. He was the third of nine children and cherished his family above all else. After the family moved to Tulsa, David put down deep roots. He graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and went on to earn his Master's degree in speech pathology from the University of Tulsa. He was an active duty serviceman in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
David was a lifelong learner and instilled this quality in his daughters. This love of learning led to him becoming an integral part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education where he was a school psychologist. He fought passionately for the rights of children and adults with special needs for his entire career in order to make the Oklahoma education system as equitable as possible for all.
David was a huge sports fan, especially NASCAR and football. He enjoyed playing poker with his brothers and all types of card games with the whole family. He loved taking road trips and hated scary movies (he, along with his brothers, had a soft spot for Hallmark movies). He was an avid reader; Louis L'Amour, Robert Asprin, and Anne McCaffrey were among his favorite authors.
He is survived by E. Dee Tabor and his daughters, Melanie Merle, Margaret Wheeler, and Megan Otterstrom; as well as his sisters, brothers, and their spouses: Judy and Rodger Randle, Jim and Karen Sue Otterstrom, Russell and Kitty Otterstrom, Janice and Monty Moeller, Bill Otterstrom, Mark Otterstrom and Roxanne Hutton, Gary and Meg Otterstrom, and Karen and Mitch Freeman. He has 3 grandchildren, Dylan Merle-Raeburn, Ryan Rahrig, and Lily Rahrig and was a loving uncle to 28 nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity
.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.