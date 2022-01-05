David Wolfe, Jr.
David Lynn Wolfe, Jr., 80, of Yulee, FL passed away Sunday, December 20, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center, Nassau County, FL.
Born in Tulsa, OK, he was a son of the late David L. and Esther Davis Wolfe.
Mr. Wolfe received his Bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and his Law degree from New York University. His practice of law was usually in corporate and tax law. He moved to Naples, FL, from Tulsa in 1987. He continued his practice of law there and when he moved to Yulee in 2011.
He was a man of many talents and skills. Over his lifetime he was a scuba diver, a boat captain and a pilot. He worked with the Civil Air Patrol when he lived in Naples. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Throughout his life he did everything to near perfection. Mr. Wolfe was known as a meticulous planner and was always well prepared, no matter what his endeavors. Even with all of his achievements Mr. Wolfe always fancied himself as a "simple cowboy on the dusty trail" willing always do his best.
He leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Wolfe of Dallas, TX and a sister, Barbara Gunness and her husband, Bob, of Savannah, GA; his nieces and nephews; as well as his two Yorkies, Finnegin and Aine.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate and remember his life in Savannah at a later date.
The family asks that he be remembered with memorial donations to the ASPCA, especially Yorkie Rescues or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 5, 2022.