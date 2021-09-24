Deanna Kay Wagner IngramAvid reader and expert stitcher, Deanna Kay Wagner Ingram died September 19, 2021. Deanna was born May 28,1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended public schools, graduating from Edison High School in 1962.Deanna followed her junior high school sweetheart, Jack Ingram, to Tulsa University. Unwilling to wait yet one more year to marry, Jack and Deanna tied the knot prior to his senior year at TU in 1963. It was a bond that lasted 44 years until his death in 2007.Jack and Deanna, along with the larger Ingram clan, created a lifetime of memories celebrating Christmases together in the senior Ingrams' home and planning road trips that included rounds of golf for the men and plenty of shopping for the gals.Whether on the road or in her favorite chair, friends and family recall Deanna with one of three things in her hands: a book, a piece of needlework, or a crossword puzzle. Her cross-stitching was impeccable with the underside of her canvas often mistaken as the frontside. For many years, she lent her expertise to the Silver Needle where she made lasting friends.Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Verna Na Deane Bull and Robert A. Howard; her father, George Barrington Wagner; and her in-laws, Charles C. and Maxine Ingram. She is survived by son, Errol; daughters, Kristen Johnson (and husband, Todd) and Mindy Kelly Calmes (and husband, Kevin Calmes); grandchildren, Charlie and Paige Ingram, Hannah, Colby, Jake Parker, Anagrace and Chloe Johnson and Tanner, Travis, Trevor, and Tyler Kelly.Services will be officiated by Pastor Richard Exley and held at Memorial Park Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25. Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at