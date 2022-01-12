Deborah "Debbie" Christine Elias was born May 21, 1969, to Tyrone and Dana Elias at Mercy Hospital in Edmond, Oklahoma, and she passed away on Christmas Eve of 2021. She attended Monte Cassino, graduated from Cascia Hall, and then the University of Tulsa with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Debbie worked at the Tulsa World as an editor and at Jamil's, the family restaurant started by her grandfather. Debbie had two sons, Clayton Eugene Woodrum III (26) and Taylor James Woodrum (22), as well as a daughter, Whitney Stover (11). She has three sisters and one brother. Jennifer Alcott of Tulsa, Dana Hlobik of Kansas City, Jamie Watkins of Independence, MO, and Michael Elias of Kansas City.
A mass in her memory is scheduled to take place at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa at 10 am on January 21st, 2022.
The pain is too much... Too much for this little heart. I wish I had a bigger heart So I could cry more for you, So I could love you even when all that´s left Is this pain in me. You are missed Debbers.
Mary Phillips
Friend
February 6, 2022
Debbie you were loved and are loved. You will be missed. You were gifted, talented, pretty and funny. Love you special girl-may you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus.
Merrell Davis
Friend
January 21, 2022
Sorry for the loss of Debbi. Prayers to the family.
Ray and Pat Shamas
Family
January 18, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. She had such a huge heart. My deepest condolences go out to all of her family.
George Suppes
School
January 15, 2022
Jim Elias was always so kind to our family (Blue and Turner) - especially during our time of loss ... Sorry to hear of Debbie's passing.
Brian Turner
Friend
January 13, 2022
I'm very sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Cominotto
January 12, 2022
May angels lead you in, and may peace be your journey.