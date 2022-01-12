Deborah "Debbie" Christine Elias



Deborah "Debbie" Christine Elias was born May 21, 1969, to Tyrone and Dana Elias at Mercy Hospital in Edmond, Oklahoma, and she passed away on Christmas Eve of 2021. She attended Monte Cassino, graduated from Cascia Hall, and then the University of Tulsa with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Debbie worked at the Tulsa World as an editor and at Jamil's, the family restaurant started by her grandfather. Debbie had two sons, Clayton Eugene Woodrum III (26) and Taylor James Woodrum (22), as well as a daughter, Whitney Stover (11). She has three sisters and one brother. Jennifer Alcott of Tulsa, Dana Hlobik of Kansas City, Jamie Watkins of Independence, MO, and Michael Elias of Kansas City.



A mass in her memory is scheduled to take place at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa at 10 am on January 21st, 2022.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.